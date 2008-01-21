The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

Sega Superstar Tennis Debut Trailer All your favourite Sega characters playing tennis. Which reminds me, the Australian Open is still on...

Rumour Confirmed: Bully Scholarship Edition Hits Early March A bit of Bully action for the Wii and Xbox 360. I'll be interested to see how well the game does on Nintendo's console.

Kotaku Originals: Numbers, Numbers and More Numbers A super-fun-happy collection of original posts from Kotaku. Read them, and remember their awesomeness.

Activision Support Exposes Email Addresses Of Guitar Hero Owners Ah, poor Activision. You'll get something right eventually. Just not this month.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles