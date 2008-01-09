The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Rumour: Live Issues Wiped Some Unlocked Achievements This morning's first rumour. Time to give those 360 achievements of yours an Xbox Live curfew.

BioShock Getting The Prequel Treatment? And here's the second rumour. Early info suggests the prequel will be developed at Take 2's 2K Marin studio.

Lost Planet 360 And PS3 Head To Head Surprisingly the Xbox 360 version trumps the PS3. Very unusual if you ask me.

Shiny New Age Of Conan Screens Another fantasy MMO? Have we learnt nothing from Fury and Vanguard? The saving grace right now is the Howard factor.

"Iron Chef" Game Announced I got all excited, thinking my life was complete, until I found out it's not actually Iron Chef.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles