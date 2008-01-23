Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Is Top Xbox 360 Gamer Selling His Account? This would be kind of cool... if his account wasn't banned.

Work and Play: A Peek Inside the Lives of Gaming's Greatest Readers Photos of the desks of Kotaku readers the world over. Perhaps your desk is in there...

World Of Warcraft Reaches 10 Million Mark 10 million and rising. Maybe Blizzard should wait until the number starts to decline before sending out another press release, because this news is just old now.

The Truth Behind The Red Ring Of Death Insufficient spending on engineering and quality control, among other things, are blamed for the Xbox 360's absurd failure rate.

"Consider Alan Wake Vista Exclusive" Hey, I'm all for PC games, but seeing how poorly Crysis and Unreal Tournament III sold on the platform, Remedy may want to think twice about ignoring consoles.