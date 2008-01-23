The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Is Top Xbox 360 Gamer Selling His Account? This would be kind of cool... if his account wasn't banned.

Work and Play: A Peek Inside the Lives of Gaming's Greatest Readers Photos of the desks of Kotaku readers the world over. Perhaps your desk is in there...

World Of Warcraft Reaches 10 Million Mark 10 million and rising. Maybe Blizzard should wait until the number starts to decline before sending out another press release, because this news is just old now.

The Truth Behind The Red Ring Of Death Insufficient spending on engineering and quality control, among other things, are blamed for the Xbox 360's absurd failure rate.

"Consider Alan Wake Vista Exclusive" Hey, I'm all for PC games, but seeing how poorly Crysis and Unreal Tournament III sold on the platform, Remedy may want to think twice about ignoring consoles.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles