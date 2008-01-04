Wrath Of The 1337 King Trailer



This is the trailer to Wrath Of The 1337 King, a World of Warcraft movie/mockumentary that...I don't know what it's doing. Some kind of Ali G-esque stunt, perhaps, but with WoW jokes throughout. Or it's a joke on WoW. Not really sure. Either way, World of Warcraft fans may get something out of this. A chuckle or two, even. Or maybe just a chortle. Me, though? This is exactly why I don't play WoW. It's also, incidentally, why I'm afraid of Europeans.