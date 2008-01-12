XBLA GoldenEye Was Real, Nearly Done, Now Dead

You may want to re-inforce your hearts before continuing. According to 1UP, an XBLA version of Rare's classic N64 shooter GoldenEye wasn't a rumour. It was real. It was a faithful port, with the same graphics, sound, etc. It would even have featured multiplayer over XBLA. However, only two months from completion, Microsoft and Nintendo couldn't agree on how they were going to split the proceeds, and the project was shit-canned. Game over. For those looking for a glimmer of hope, 1UP reckon the only way to salvage the project is to complain. Loudly.

