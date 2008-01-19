XBLA Apology Game Revealed - Undertow

Hooray! A game I already own! Back at the beginning of the year, Xbox Live GM Marc Whitten announced that due to consistent outages of the service as well as in celebration of the success of the service, they would be offering an Xbox Live Arcade title completely free later in the month. Now I, like many, had assumed this meant a new release of some sort...you know, something tens of thousands of people hadn't already purchased. Instead we get Undertow, available to Gold and Silver members at no charge from 2:00 a.m. PST Wednesday, January 23 through 11:59 p.m. PST, Sunday, January 27. Undertow is an excellent game that I could not recommend enough back when it launched, meaning many of you already own it. So what will Microsoft do for us, the intelligent individuals who already picked up the game?

Upon hearing the news, we immediately contacted Microsoft to ask about those who had already purchased the game, and received a swift response.

If Xbox LIVE members have already purchased the game, they should contact their local support (1-800-4-MYXBOX in North America).

While we're not exactly sure what calling the number will do for you, we assume that they'll do something along the lines of refunded the points you spent on the game in the first place, allowing you to use them at your discretion. I still think they should have just dumped points into everyone's account and been done with it, but at least this way they save some money on people too lazy to dial a telephone.

As for the outages themselves, we still have reports as recent as last night that the problems are still a major issue, and while we had Microsoft's ear we also asked for their advice to those still suffering from Xbox Live difficulties.

With the high number of new members in the system, issues can appear that are independent of the situation over the holidays. As always, we are continuing to make minor adjustments, and are monitoring every aspect of Xbox LIVE closely. If you are having any problems, please contact your local support (1-800-4-MYXBOX in North America) so that we can assist you.

You should probably just write that number on a sticky note and paste it on the fridge.

