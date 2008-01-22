XBLA Award Finalists Announced

Last month some Microsoft folks contacted me to see if I would vote on which Xbox Live Arcade games should make the final cut for the first-ever Xbox Live Arcade Awards. It looks like they've had a chance to tabulate the votes of all of their "panel of industry experts" to come up with their short list for the public vote.

The award winners in six categories will be announced at the Game Developers Conference next month. Hit the jump to see the finalists and the link to vote.

Best family friendly game:

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Carcassonne

Catan

Bomberman Live

Hexic 2

E4



Best classic game:

Castlevania

Prince of Persia

Asteroids

Jet Pac Refuelled

Sensible World of Soccer

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Best original game:

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Boom Boom Rocket

Aegis Wing

Undertow

Band of Bugs

Hexic 2

Best competitive multiplayer game

Puzzle Quest

Carcassonne

Bomberman Live

Super Puzzle Fighter II

Undertow

Catan

Best cooperative multiplayer game

Alien Hominid

Golden Axe

Aegis Wing

Double Dragon

Arkadian Warriors

TMNT

Best Overall Arcade Game

Puzzle Quest

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Carcassonne

Bomberman Live

Alien Hominid

Catan

Xbox Live Arcade Awards [Xbox]