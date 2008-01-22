XBLA Award Finalists Announced

Last month some Microsoft folks contacted me to see if I would vote on which Xbox Live Arcade games should make the final cut for the first-ever Xbox Live Arcade Awards. It looks like they've had a chance to tabulate the votes of all of their "panel of industry experts" to come up with their short list for the public vote.
The award winners in six categories will be announced at the Game Developers Conference next month. Hit the jump to see the finalists and the link to vote.
Best family friendly game:
Pac-Man Championship Edition
Carcassonne
Catan
Bomberman Live
Hexic 2
E4
Best classic game:
Castlevania
Prince of Persia
Asteroids
Jet Pac Refuelled
Sensible World of Soccer
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Best original game:
Pac-Man Championship Edition
Boom Boom Rocket
Aegis Wing
Undertow
Band of Bugs
Hexic 2
Best competitive multiplayer game
Puzzle Quest
Carcassonne
Bomberman Live
Super Puzzle Fighter II
Undertow
Catan
Best cooperative multiplayer game
Alien Hominid
Golden Axe
Aegis Wing
Double Dragon
Arkadian Warriors
TMNT
Best Overall Arcade Game
Puzzle Quest
Pac-Man Championship Edition
Carcassonne
Bomberman Live
Alien Hominid
Catan
Xbox Live Arcade Awards [Xbox]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink