XBLA Limits Are Problematic For Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix

Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix isn't your dad's Street Fighter 2. While the original arcade classic was just 250k, in 1080p HD the game could be topping Microsoft's 150MB download limit on LIVE Arcade. And according to the game's director, David Sirlin, it's making development problematic.

It's difficult to store so many 1080p graphics in such a small download size...It also makes it difficult or impossible to include all the original game's music AND all the remixed set of music. We're still doing our best to fit within the limit we've been given.

And even if all that fits, there are some unnannounced features that will find it difficult staying in the final game. While LIVE download limits force efficient, creative programming, here's hoping Microsoft makes an exception just this one time and let's us have this game as nature intended.

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Interview [VideoGamer via OpposableThumbs]