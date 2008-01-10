Xbox Live Achievements Not Wiped?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

nothingrelocked.jpgYesterday we reported on a rumour that concerned the recent issues with Xbox Live being responsible for wiping out some of the achievements 360 gamers played hard to collect. Despite several comments on that story indicating otherwise, word from Microsoft's Larry Hryb is that this is not the case. The following comment appeared in Larry's Twitter widget early this morning.

Regardless of what you have read, achievements are not disappearing for users

Just the tiniest of statements there, but coming from the guy who should be in the know on such things it speaks volumes. If you have experienced loss of achievements, you are probably just imagining things, because The Hryb would never mislead us. Have we heard the last of this issue? Somehow I doubt it. Thanks to Kotakuite Adam for keeping a vigilant eye on Larry's Twitter, his finger poised over the print screen button, just in case.

This afternoon Microsoft officially responded to our request for a comment, saying mostly the same thing Hryb said:

Xbox LIVE is not erasing Achievement's earned while playing on the service. If any member is having trouble with their Xbox LIVE service, we urge them to contact 1-800-4-my-xbox.

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Remember the other thread where approximately 9.3x10^14 people said they lost achievements? Yet this one seems strangely empty.

    Hey Mike, why not post an article 'Xbox 360s Suddenly Turn Into Hot Naked Women, Give Sexual Favours to Players' and see how many people swear on their grandmother's graves it happened to them. Would be an interesting social experiment.

