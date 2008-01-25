Xbox Division Is Back In Black

Microsoft revealed its own financial results for the previous quarter today, showing the the company's Xbox division—better known as the Entertainment & Devices Division, which also includes the Zune and more—was profitable. Again! That makes two quarters in a row that the division succeeded in not losing money, something that should please Master Gates, J Allard and investors. The group pulled in $US 357 million in operating income for the final quarter of calendar year 2007, much better than the loss of $US 302 million in 2006.
That puts Microsoft's E&DD team up over a half-billion for fiscal year 2008, which, if they continue to perform positively, will go a long to proving Robbie Bach right about profitability. Hey, they might not be Nintendo numbers, but it's a step in the right direction.
Do I hear some of you chanting three-peat(TM)?
Microsoft Reports Record Second Quarter Results [Microsoft]
