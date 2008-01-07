The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Xbox Live: 10 Million Gold Subscribers

xblsml.jpgIn addition to trumpeting their Disney/ABC deal, Microsoft have also announced that there are now ten million paying subscribers signed up to their Xbox Live service. They claim they reached this milestone a full six months ahead of schedule, but since we don't ever remember seeing that schedule, we're just going to have to take their word for it. A big number, then, but with 17.7 million consoles sold worldwide (and no numbers on the number of Silver subscribers) there's clearly a lot of people out there in need of some convincing as to the merits of a paid online gaming service.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles