Xbox Live: 10 Million Gold Subscribers

In addition to trumpeting their Disney/ABC deal, Microsoft have also announced that there are now ten million paying subscribers signed up to their Xbox Live service. They claim they reached this milestone a full six months ahead of schedule, but since we don't ever remember seeing that schedule, we're just going to have to take their word for it. A big number, then, but with 17.7 million consoles sold worldwide (and no numbers on the number of Silver subscribers) there's clearly a lot of people out there in need of some convincing as to the merits of a paid online gaming service.