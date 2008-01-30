Xbox Live Charts: The Balance Is Restored

It was never going to last. What, Infinity Ward, you thought it was going to last? Bet you didn't. Not deep down. You know nobody fucks with Microsoft's talismanic champion, and especially not his disgruntled player base, so it's little surprise to see that after only a week in second place, Halo 3 has returned to the summit of the Xbox Live charts, with Call of Duty 4 back at #2. Where they'll both probably stay, nice and cosy-like. At least until Epic get around to releasing Gears 2, anyways.

LIVE Activity for week of 1/21 [Microsoft]