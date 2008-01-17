Xbox Live Lawsuit Not Just About The Money, Says Lawyer

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

xbox_live_lawsuit_update.jpgThe lawsuit recently filed against Microsoft for Xbox Live service interruptions isn't about a threesome of Texans "looking to get rich", says the attorney overseeing the class action filing. It's about holding a company responsible to providing a working service that has already been paid for, despite how many Xbox 360s said company moved during the holidays. We're paraphrasing, of course, attorney John Gibson who recently spoke with MTV News about the pending litigation.

However, as far as money goes, the suit finally has a price tag. $US5 million in damages are alleged, apparently, have been suffered by the millions of Xbox Live subscribers who couldn't access the service over the holiday period. Gibson says that over 50 plaintiffs have joined the suit since its filing.

Xbox Live Gamers Sue Microsoft For Faulty Service, Lawyer Speaks Out: Exclusive [MTV News]

