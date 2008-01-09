Xbox Live Outage Watch 2008: Day 19 And the Xbox Live problems don't stop til the beat drops. After running Okayish for the last day or two, Xbox Live has once again frozen to a halt, with users complaining of...well, everything. Xbox.com is currently displaying the now-familiar "Xbox Live Marketplace users may experience intermittent issues..." message. The lack of communication from MS over why this is happening, and when we can expect it fixed, is no longer annoying. It's fast becoming inexcusable.
