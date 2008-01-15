Xbox Live Status Watch: Day 24 Now that Microsoft has gone silent on Xbox Live issues, citing pending lawsuit ickiness, we'll be looking at the service more closely to get a better handle on your (and our own) performance issues. It's 7:40 PM on the west coast and Live has been behaving like a good little internet platform. Downloads from the store seem to be quick like a bunny, with matchmaking and online gaming smooth so far. As always, let us know if you're still experiencing problems.