Xbox Live Status Watch: Day 27 Just when we thought the outages were over, along comes a bug. Not only is the official Xbox site's support page officially reporting official problems with Xbox Live, but reports from readers are also starting to roll in. Readers tell us they're having lots of problems with matchmaking. The official word is that the issue is connected to Windows Live ID and could effect account creation, renewal and recovery. Make sure to let us know if you're still experiencing problems.
Comments
My xbox live profile has become corrupted and I can't recover it.
Please help