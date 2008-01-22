Xbox Live Status Watch: Day 31. Not out of the woods quite yet, it seems, as a handful of readers in the US of A have written to us expressing their displeasure with Xbox Live's connection reliability today. Me? I'm connecting just fine. But reports of dashboard slowness and matchmaking issues are popping up in forums all over the internet. What have you got planned for us beyond Undertow, Microsoft?
Comments
God... This is so just people being whiney bitches.
I would bet good money that 90% of the poeple carrying on about "problems" are just bitching for the sake of it, and that really, the problem is with their own internet connection.