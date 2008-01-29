XFPS Rate Up Adapter Is Available For PS3

While the PS3 is already pretty friendly to most mouse and keyboard setups, the XFPS Rate Up Adaptor (formerly just for the Xbox 360) is a peripheral that allows you to remap SIXAXIS controls to your stubborn PC ways of old and control any game as you would a computer title. It's completely plug and play and supports 95% of keyboards and mice on the market. Wait, we just read this thing is $US 100. Seriously? Maybe you could justify the purchase when combined with a backward compatible PS3 that could add mouse control to PS2 titles. But we're betting that $US 100 would probably look better sitting somewhere inside your PC.

XFPS RATEUP for PS3 [TotalConsole]