The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Yes, Sony Still Cares About Backwards Compat

ps9.jpg Remember when Sony took backwards compatibility out of the PLAYSTATION 3? That hurt. But, don't worry, it appears as though Sony hasn't totally given up on BC. A job listing for a development engineer has popped up on the Sony Computer Entertainment site. The job entails:

Implementing and improving software emulation for the PS/PS2/PSP/PS2 for the PS3 and the next generation system.

Sure, no doubt Sony is planning their next console (as are Microsoft and Nintendo), but that's still pie in the sky stuff! What interests us: Sony clearly hasn't given up on BC and seems be interested in PSP games on the PS3. Meaning? We assume players could download PSP for play on the PS3 — the opposite of the current PS3 to PSP transfer. And right now, that sounds way neater than any PS4 rumours.
Job Listing [Sony Computer Entertainment via GameFront via GAMER via Dtoid]

Comments

  • Xander K Guest

    I would love to play my PSP games on my PS3. I already have BW compatibility for everything else, so I'm not to worried about that. BTW, what is with the PS/PS2/PSP/PS2. I don't think you have to list PS2 twice to get the point across. :)

    0
  • Gazbin Guest

    One engineer....gee times must be hard for Sony. They really need to pull their act together and start becoming customer focused. My interest in Sony 's consoles died along side Playstation's compatibility. Along with the other "120 million" stranded users.

    0
  • Nola King Guest

    i have never played a PS3 or any PS . I would love to trial one for you. call me. please.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles