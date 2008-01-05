The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Your Most-Played Xbox Live Games For 2007 Were...

jxbl.jpgMicrosoft's Larry Hryb has thrown up some charts detailing last year's most popular Xbox Live titles. Split over Xbox 360, Xbox Live Arcade and Xbox, you can see that while the consoles - which were ranked on the number of unique users - were largely surprise-free, with Halo 2 and Halo 3 sucking up the most man-hours, the most popular Xbox Live Arcade game - ranked according to sales - is a shocker. Your rose-tinted nostalgia has made a lot of people a lot of money, TMNT fans. Read on for the full charts.

Most-Played Xbox 360 Titles

1) Halo 3
2) Gears of War
3) Call of Duty 4
4) Rainbow Six Vegas
5) Call of Duty 3
6) Crackdown
7) Oblivion
8) Guitar Hero II
9) Forza 2
10) Lost Planet

Top-Selling Xbox Live Arcade Titles

1) TMNT
2) Worms
3) Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night
4) UNO
5) Bomberman LIVE
6) 3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures
7) Sonic The Hedgehog
8) Pinball FX
9) Geometry Wars
10) Texas Hold 'em

Most-Played Xbox Titles

1) Halo 2
2) Star Wars: Battlefront 2
3) Counter-Strike
4) Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
5) Doom 3
6) Forza
7) Madden 07
8) Conker: Live Reloaded
9) Call of Duty 3
10) Rainbow Six 3

Top Xbox LIVE Games of 2007 [Microsoft][Image: Getty]

Comments

  • lastskysamurai @Coldplayer

    Why am i the only Aussie that has commented on a site which is like Australian anyway.... 96 US comments? blow me!

    oh and TMNT, realy? i played the demo and i thought it was weak! weak! i say!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles