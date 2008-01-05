Your Most-Played Xbox Live Games For 2007 Were...

Microsoft's Larry Hryb has thrown up some charts detailing last year's most popular Xbox Live titles. Split over Xbox 360, Xbox Live Arcade and Xbox, you can see that while the consoles - which were ranked on the number of unique users - were largely surprise-free, with Halo 2 and Halo 3 sucking up the most man-hours, the most popular Xbox Live Arcade game - ranked according to sales - is a shocker. Your rose-tinted nostalgia has made a lot of people a lot of money, TMNT fans. Read on for the full charts.

Most-Played Xbox 360 Titles

1) Halo 3

2) Gears of War

3) Call of Duty 4

4) Rainbow Six Vegas

5) Call of Duty 3

6) Crackdown

7) Oblivion

8) Guitar Hero II

9) Forza 2

10) Lost Planet

Top-Selling Xbox Live Arcade Titles

1) TMNT

2) Worms

3) Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night

4) UNO

5) Bomberman LIVE

6) 3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures

7) Sonic The Hedgehog

8) Pinball FX

9) Geometry Wars

10) Texas Hold 'em

Most-Played Xbox Titles

1) Halo 2

2) Star Wars: Battlefront 2

3) Counter-Strike

4) Battlefield 2: Modern Combat

5) Doom 3

6) Forza

7) Madden 07

8) Conker: Live Reloaded

9) Call of Duty 3

10) Rainbow Six 3

