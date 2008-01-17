You're So Getting Another Pokemon Ranger

Pokemon Ranger, the mixed entrée to Pokemon Diamond & Pearl's Peking Duck, did OK for itself. Sure, it wasn't a patch on the complete Pokemon experience, but hey, it had the Pokemon name on the box, so it was always going to sell well. Indeed it's sold so well that Nintendo have announced a sequel, which will no doubt do everything the last one did, but with new Pokemon. Exciting!
New Pokemon Announced For DS [IGN]
Pokemon Ranger, the mixed entrée to Pokemon Diamond & Pearl's Peking Duck, did OK for itself. Sure, it wasn't a patch on the complete Pokemon experience, but hey, it had the Pokemon name on the box, so it was always going to sell well. Indeed it's sold so well that Nintendo have announced a sequel, which will no doubt do everything the last one did, but with new Pokemon. Exciting!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink