You're So Getting Another Pokemon Ranger

Pokemon Ranger, the mixed entrée to Pokemon Diamond & Pearl's Peking Duck, did OK for itself. Sure, it wasn't a patch on the complete Pokemon experience, but hey, it had the Pokemon name on the box, so it was always going to sell well. Indeed it's sold so well that Nintendo have announced a sequel, which will no doubt do everything the last one did, but with new Pokemon. Exciting!

New Pokemon Announced For DS [IGN]