The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Zalman Wins Kotaku's Least Worst 3D Gaming Display CES Award

zalman_zmachine_3d.jpgCongratulations to the team at Zalman for walking away with this year's coveted Least Worst 3D Gaming Display award, which I suppose will now have to be a yearly tradition when we cover CES. Of all the companies demonstrating custom 3D solutions for PC games, Zalman's caused the least eyestrain, generated the lightest amount of nausea and required players to suffer the least dorky eyewear. Playing Unreal Tournament 2004 was actually quite fun in simulated 3D. What made the experience even better wat that crowds had thinned on the fourth day of CES 2008 to the point where we don't think anyone but Zalman reps saw us wearing dainty polarized glasses. Kudos to them and the team at Nvidia for making a nearly interesting experience!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles