Zelda, Halo, Mario Merch On Display At UK Toy Fair

The UK Toy Fair, the nation's biggest...toy fair, is going on right now in London. And as you'd expect, scattered amongst the movie, TV and comic tie-ins is some gaming stuff, much of which we're seeing for the first time. Like a Force FX Master Sword. And Corgi's impressive (in quality and quantity) line of Mario figures. And some Halo stuff, like replica battle rifles and vehicles for the McFarlane line of figures. Above is a choice selection, Action-Figure.com have a big gallery up if you'd like to see more.

2008 UK Toy Fair [Action-Figure]