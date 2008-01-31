The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Zelda, Halo, Mario Merch On Display At UK Toy Fair

uktoyfair.jpg The UK Toy Fair, the nation's biggest...toy fair, is going on right now in London. And as you'd expect, scattered amongst the movie, TV and comic tie-ins is some gaming stuff, much of which we're seeing for the first time. Like a Force FX Master Sword. And Corgi's impressive (in quality and quantity) line of Mario figures. And some Halo stuff, like replica battle rifles and vehicles for the McFarlane line of figures. Above is a choice selection, Action-Figure.com have a big gallery up if you'd like to see more.
2008 UK Toy Fair [Action-Figure]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles