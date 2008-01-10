The latest Zero Punctuation almost had me fooled, I thought, for a second, that it was going to heap lots of love on the game, in that punctuation-free, staccato burst of insight that we've all come to know and love. But in fact, Ben Croshaw, you guessed it, hates Silent Hill: Origins also. Stop the presses.
Zero Punctuation: Silent Hill Origins [The Escapist Magazine]
