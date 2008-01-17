Zero Punctuation Doesn't Hate Crysis

I'm right up there with Mark when it comes to Zero Punctuation, harboring a bizarre sort of hetero man-love for Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw while constantly fearing that the next Zero Punctuation will be the episode where he finally loses it and simple says the word "cock" over and over again for three minutes using all sorts of tonal modulations while his adorable little stick figure avatar sits in the corner of the screen and cries. Luckily this week's review of Crytek's Crysis is not that episode, and aside from the obligatory "OMG system specs" moment, Ben manages to entertain completely while making references to prison rape, Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, and the master himself - Columbo. More game reviews need to end with a giant thumb's up popping out of a crudely drawn cartoon character's arse.

[the escapist]