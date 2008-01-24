Zero Punctuation Experiments with Machinima... Badly

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

While I love Croshaw's latest review, this one of The Witcher, I wasn't so delighted with the bit of comedy machinima slapped on to the end. It was, I hope, just an experiment and one we won't see more of anytime soon. Fortunately The Review of The Witcher has a wonderful punchline and mentions washing gimps, so I'll forgive him his indulgence.

Comments

  • PlasmaDavid Guest

    Hahahah, the usual hilarious, harsh review followed by some machinima I enjoyed moreso because I've just started playing Painkiller...

  • scotto Guest

    brian ya grumpy bugger, that ending sketch was hilarious. maybe don't watch this stuff when you've JUST woken up. ...puffer fish. comedy gold.

