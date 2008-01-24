While I love Croshaw's latest review, this one of The Witcher, I wasn't so delighted with the bit of comedy machinima slapped on to the end. It was, I hope, just an experiment and one we won't see more of anytime soon. Fortunately The Review of The Witcher has a wonderful punchline and mentions washing gimps, so I'll forgive him his indulgence.
Zero Punctuation Experiments with Machinima... Badly
Hahahah, the usual hilarious, harsh review followed by some machinima I enjoyed moreso because I've just started playing Painkiller...