Zero Punctuation Invades GDC Awards

Zero Punctuation, everyone's favorite video game rant reviewer, will be making a guest appearance at this year's Game Developer Choice Awards during the GDC next month.

Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw is producing three new Zero Punctuation shorts to be played during the ceremony to present his personal awards for video game achievements last year. Hopefully, they won't lose any of their bite just because they're being made specifically for a group of developers. I suspect they may, in fact, be even more sharp-tongue and witted.

The three videos will pop up on The Escapist online magazine shortly after being shown during the ceremony.

Durham, N.C., San Francisco, C.A. - January 23, 2008 - The Escapist, the cutting edge online interactive entertainment publication, is excited to sponsor this year's Game Developers Choice Awards at GDC. The magazine will also be producing three unique Zero Punctuation video shorts to be played during the awards ceremony.

"We're delighted to be a part of an event highlighting the excellent and innovative work of the field we cover," said Julianne Greer, editor-in-chief of The Escapist magazine. "And of course we're going to throw in a little of our own commentary as well, just to spice things up a bit."

The Zero Punctuation videos will debut at the ceremony and feature Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw presenting his lively review and personal awards of video game achievement in 2007. Fans will be able to find the exclusive videos, amongst Yahtzee's weekly reviews, after the awards on The Escapist. Along with laugh-inducing video content, the magazine is a leader in providing breaking news updates, riveting editorials and reviews from the industry's most accredited writers.

CMP's Game Developers Conference (GDC) produces and hosts the Game Developers Choice Awards, presented by Gamasutra.com and Game Developer Magazine. Held February 20 during GDC, the Game Developers Choice Awards honor the developers of the best video games released in the past year along with key figures from the video game community.