The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Zero Punctuation Takes on Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles

When Capcom released a rail shooter as their next installment to Resident Evil, it was almost asking for a once over by Zero Punctuation's Ben Croshaw. All in all he's pretty fair to the game and the concept, though thank goodness for black boxes covering cartoon privates.

Favorite line (abridged): "Do you remember what those villains from Captain Planet were like, how they'd steal an oil tanker and deliberately crash smack into a beach just to teach the sea lions a lesson in complacency ...well that's basically the Umbrella Corporation."

Zero Punctuation: Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles [theescapist]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles