The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

18 Million 360s Sold Worldwide

The 360's been out since 2005. Plenty of time to sell plenty of consoles. But just how many have Microsoft actually sold? John Schappert's got the answer: 18 million. And that's worldwide. Well...North America and Britain, mostly. Most other places, including Japan and, more importantly, Sony's European heartland, couldn't give a rat's arse. Which is something Microsoft are both aware of and are trying to turn around:

We look, and we are hitting the ball out of the park in North America, and I think that there's regions of Europe where we're not doing as well as we'd like to do, and we have room for improvement. Those are renewed areas and key areas of focus for us.

Might want to focus a little harder. If the single biggest gaming market in the world isn't digging your product on the scale Europe ain't digging it, you got problems!
GDC: Microsoft's John Schappert [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles