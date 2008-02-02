The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

2K <3 Unreal Engine 3

2K Games has licensed the Unreal Engine 3 for multiple "unannounced games in development." Many of you will remember that Bioshock was UE3 based, and while this news doesn't point to "ZOMG Bioshock 2," it does lend a bit of credence to the capabilities and ease of use of the UE3 engine...a reputation that's been in question by some, especially with 2K's president going on record to say things like "2K had a very positive experience working with Epic's Unreal Engine 3 since it enables games to perform exceptionally well on both console and the PC." Plus, wow, we can't believe Bioshock 2 has been announced with such little fanfare (joke, btw, I don't want to see that quote floating around the internet this afternoon....maybe I should delete it...nah.) Here's the full tale from the mouth of PR.

2K Games Licenses Epic Games' Unreal Engine 3

CARY, N.C. (February 12, 2008) - Epic Games, Inc., one of the world's leading developers of cutting-edge computer and video games and the pioneer of the award-winning Unreal Engine, today announced that its Unreal Engine 3 technology and tools will be used for unannounced games in development by 2K Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

"2K had a very positive experience working with Epic's Unreal Engine 3 since it enables games to perform exceptionally well on both console and the PC," said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. "Epic's technology and support is expected to help 2K produce world-class titles for games on any platform."

"We are excited about continuing our relationship with 2K based on our past success with the company," said Mark Rein, vice president of Epic Games. "We have no doubt that the Unreal Engine 3 will continue to assist 2K in producing the industry's most amazing and original games."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles