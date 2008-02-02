2K <3 Unreal Engine 3

2K Games has licensed the Unreal Engine 3 for multiple "unannounced games in development." Many of you will remember that Bioshock was UE3 based, and while this news doesn't point to "ZOMG Bioshock 2," it does lend a bit of credence to the capabilities and ease of use of the UE3 engine...a reputation that's been in question by some, especially with 2K's president going on record to say things like "2K had a very positive experience working with Epic's Unreal Engine 3 since it enables games to perform exceptionally well on both console and the PC." Plus, wow, we can't believe Bioshock 2 has been announced with such little fanfare (joke, btw, I don't want to see that quote floating around the internet this afternoon....maybe I should delete it...nah.) Here's the full tale from the mouth of PR.

2K Games Licenses Epic Games' Unreal Engine 3 CARY, N.C. (February 12, 2008) - Epic Games, Inc., one of the world's leading developers of cutting-edge computer and video games and the pioneer of the award-winning Unreal Engine, today announced that its Unreal Engine 3 technology and tools will be used for unannounced games in development by 2K Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). "2K had a very positive experience working with Epic's Unreal Engine 3 since it enables games to perform exceptionally well on both console and the PC," said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. "Epic's technology and support is expected to help 2K produce world-class titles for games on any platform." "We are excited about continuing our relationship with 2K based on our past success with the company," said Mark Rein, vice president of Epic Games. "We have no doubt that the Unreal Engine 3 will continue to assist 2K in producing the industry's most amazing and original games."