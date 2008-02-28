360 Catches The Deadliest Catch

In all of the Metal Gear Solid 4 excitement yesterday, we missed out on what could be the most important game of the year. The Discovery Channel presents Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm, a game for the Xbox 360 and PC that promises to bring the perilous world of the Bering Sea crab boat captain to your living room. Developed by Liquid Dragon Studios, DCAS is the brainchild of brothers Sig, Edgar, and Norman Hansen, who have been a big part of the Discovery Channel's hit show. The game touts 34,000 miles of the Bearing Sea coast recreated from the US Geological Survey, weather patterns based on authentic data, and some really big f***ing waves.
I make fun, but the game really does sound pretty nifty. There's a career mode where your goal is to make it back to one of the four faithfully recreated harbors season after season with the biggest catch, using the money you earn to upgrade your crew and equipment, a bunch of mini-games, and - for the first time in a video game - United States Coast Guard search and rescue missions, and if any branch of the military needs some video game glorifying it's the Coast Guard. It's even got Xbox Live multiplayer, though I cannot imagine how that works.
The game also caters to fans of the show with authentic ships, captains, and crew members, 4,500 lines of recorded dialog, and 100 exclusive videos featuring the crew of real life crabbing boats.
I am sort of a reluctant fan of the show, as my television got stuck on the Discovery Channel last year and the damn thing was on five or six times a day, with marathons thrown in now and then for good measure. It was actually quite enthralling to watch these crazy, crazy men risking their lives for what amounts to giant water spiders. If the game manages to be half as enthralling as the show I might actually find myself picking up my first Discovery Channel game ever come this April.
SEATTLE, WA—(Marketwire - February 26, 2008) - Battle 40-foot waves, storms, ice and a nearly 100-percent crewmember injury rate in the dangerous hunt for undersea riches on the Bering Sea with the new video game "Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm," to be launched on the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PC in April 2008. The game was inspired by Sig, Edgar and Norman Hansen — three brothers who have made their living crab fishing on the Bering Sea aboard their family's fishing vessel, the Northwestern. The Hansen brothers started game development with Liquid Dragon Studios in October 2005.
The Hansens and the Northwestern are featured on Discovery Channel's highest rated and Emmy®-nominated series — "Deadliest Catch." The series that captivated nearly three million viewers each week returns for a fourth season this April.
Whether the gamer is a die-hard fan or someone who has never seen the Discovery Channel series, "Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm" is an immersive and challenging experience, putting them at the helm of one the world's most dangerous jobs — that of a crab boat captain in the icy Bering Sea.
"Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm" lets gamers captain their own boat in the frenzied search for an undersea jackpot. Gamers select one of five real crab boats, including the Northwestern, Cornelia Marie and Sea Star — all featured on the series, or create and customize their own boat. Gamers then recruit and lead their own crew from a roster of twenty real crab fishermen. Selecting the wrong boat or recruiting the wrong crew member can mean the difference between landing a Bering Sea jackpot or disaster. Lead your fatigued, hungry and hardworking crew in the strategic search for King Crab and Opilio Crab, while battling to secure your catch and livelihood before other captains and crews get to the crab first.
Authenticity and realism were critical to the Hansen brothers. They invited key development team members to Dutch Harbor, Alaska to personally experience life on the Northwestern. The game's realism is enhanced with four real Bering Sea harbors and 34,000 miles of real Bering Sea coastline created from the United States Geological Survey. In addition, "Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm" is the first video game to feature United States Coast Guard vessels and helicopters.
With waves over 40 feet high, "Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm" features the best wave effects in a video game to date. In the words of Captain Sig Hansen, "It may not be life or death, but chills went up my spine the first time I saw the Northwestern sink in the game."
Weather and fishing conditions are based on authentic weather and storm data and get progressively worse each season, increasing the challenge. The ultimate goal is to return safely each season, upgrade your boat and crew, and attempt to break Captain Sig Hansen and the Northwestern crew's actual lifetime catch of twenty million pounds.
"Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm" includes the following features and content:
— Career Mode (Realistic and challenging simulation for gamers and "Deadliest Catch" fans)
— Missions (Gamers experience the hard core Bering Sea life, including participation in United States Coast Guard search and rescue missions and ice flow navigation)
— Arcade Mini-Games (Allows casual gamers to enjoy fun challenges, including crab boat races and skiff races)
— Five Authentic Crab Boats (including Northwestern and Cornelia Marie)
— Twenty Real Fishermen (including Edgar and Norman Hansen, Josh and Jake Harris)
— Six Authentic Captains (including Captains Sig Hansen, Phil Harris and Larry Hendricks)
— 4,500 lines of recorded character dialogue
— United States Coast Guard Search and Rescues (First time in a video game)
— Captain the 370ft. USCG Cutter Mellon
— Throw-the-Hook Mini-Game
— Skiff Racing Mini-Game
— 34,000 Miles Actual Coastline
— Four Real Bering Sea Harbors (Akutan, Dutch Harbor, King Cove and St. Paul)
— Interactive Virtual Tour Northwestern Crab Boat
— 100 Exclusive Crew Videos
— Xbox Live multiplayer
Captain Sig Hansen personally announces the game he inspired with a video on Discovery.com at www.discovery.com/deadliestcatch. Every Tuesday until "Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm" launches, a new video featuring captains or crewmembers from the "Deadliest Catch" series discussing the game will be released at www.discovery.com/deadliestcatch.
"Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm" is being developed by Liquid Dragon Studios (www.liquiddragon.com). The exclusive crew videos were filmed on location on the Bering Sea by Hi-Five Films (www.hifivefilms.com). The game is published by Greenwave, a recently established video game publisher based in Seattle. The game will be available April 2008 for the Xbox® 360 video game system from Microsoft and for PC. The game is not yet rated. For more information about "Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm," visit www.alaskanstorm.com or www.greenwavegames.com.
