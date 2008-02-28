360 Catches The Deadliest Catch

In all of the Metal Gear Solid 4 excitement yesterday, we missed out on what could be the most important game of the year. The Discovery Channel presents Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm, a game for the Xbox 360 and PC that promises to bring the perilous world of the Bering Sea crab boat captain to your living room. Developed by Liquid Dragon Studios, DCAS is the brainchild of brothers Sig, Edgar, and Norman Hansen, who have been a big part of the Discovery Channel's hit show. The game touts 34,000 miles of the Bearing Sea coast recreated from the US Geological Survey, weather patterns based on authentic data, and some really big f***ing waves.

With waves over 40 feet high, "Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm" features the best wave effects in a video game to date. In the words of Captain Sig Hansen, "It may not be life or death, but chills went up my spine the first time I saw the Northwestern sink in the game."

I make fun, but the game really does sound pretty nifty. There's a career mode where your goal is to make it back to one of the four faithfully recreated harbors season after season with the biggest catch, using the money you earn to upgrade your crew and equipment, a bunch of mini-games, and - for the first time in a video game - United States Coast Guard search and rescue missions, and if any branch of the military needs some video game glorifying it's the Coast Guard. It's even got Xbox Live multiplayer, though I cannot imagine how that works.

The game also caters to fans of the show with authentic ships, captains, and crew members, 4,500 lines of recorded dialog, and 100 exclusive videos featuring the crew of real life crabbing boats.

I am sort of a reluctant fan of the show, as my television got stuck on the Discovery Channel last year and the damn thing was on five or six times a day, with marathons thrown in now and then for good measure. It was actually quite enthralling to watch these crazy, crazy men risking their lives for what amounts to giant water spiders. If the game manages to be half as enthralling as the show I might actually find myself picking up my first Discovery Channel game ever come this April.