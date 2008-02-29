360 Faceplate Is A Little Bit Country, Not Very Rock & Roll

FINALLY. It's been over two years since the 360 launched, and in all that time, not one company has stepped forward and given the world a faceplate worth pausing to look at, let alone spend any real, human money on. That is, until now. Because now, we have a Faceplate featuring country & western superstar Trace Adkins! And it's even got his signature on it, so you know it's both officially endorsed and officially awesome! Awesome.

Country 360 faceplate, MGS Kubrick figure [gameSniped]