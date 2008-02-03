The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

3D Realms Respond To Copyright Infrigement Claims

So yesterday, we learned a couple of guys nobody had ever heard about were suing 3D Realms for copyright infringement. They reckon a game idea they pitched to 3D Realms was turned down, only to then be used by the company a couple of years later. Well, 3D Realms are having none of it. Posting on the Shacknews forums, 3D Realms' CEO Scott Miller said "I can't say much, this is a legal matter". Then goes ahead and says a lot more.

Basically, when you run a high profile business, there will always be people looking to win the lottery by trying to leech of your success.

Contrary to their claim, no one associated with the project had ever heard of their property before we began work on it, nor had anyone on the project worked with these guys. It's almost hilarious to see the wild claims they've made against us.

Miller says that Cinemagraphix Entertainment are asking for a lot more than the $US 150,000 they've publicly stated, and that there's no way in hell 3D Realms are going to settle. They're convinced they're in the right, and will be fighting Cinemagraphix on the beaches, landing fronts, fields and streets, etc etc.
3D Realms Refutes Earth No More Suit [Next-Gen]

Comments

  • Sam Guest

    Wow, Congrats 3D realms, you have now far exceeded John Romero's marketing team in the category of stupidly arrogant statements.

    Hell, who am I kidding, you had him beat years ago.....

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles