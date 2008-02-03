3D Realms Sued For Copyright Infrigement

No, they're not being sued over DNF. This kerfuffle's over their upcoming sci-fi shooter Earth No More. 3D Realms are being taken to court by Cinemagraphix Entertainment, who claim that in 2005 they shopped around the concept for a sci-fi game called Earth No More. One of the companies they pitched it to was 3D Realms. They passed, thanks, but then in June 2007announced a sci-fi shooter called ...Earth No More. Co-incidence? Cinemagraphix don't think so, and in January filed for damages, including $US 150,000 and a share of the game's profits. They claim 3D Realms have pinched not just the name but the premise and concept art as well, stating that their concept and the in-development shooter are "virtually identical in substance".

3D Realms Sued Over Earth No More [Next-Gen]