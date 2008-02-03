The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

3D Realms Sued For Copyright Infrigement

No, they're not being sued over DNF. This kerfuffle's over their upcoming sci-fi shooter Earth No More. 3D Realms are being taken to court by Cinemagraphix Entertainment, who claim that in 2005 they shopped around the concept for a sci-fi game called Earth No More. One of the companies they pitched it to was 3D Realms. They passed, thanks, but then in June 2007announced a sci-fi shooter called ...Earth No More. Co-incidence? Cinemagraphix don't think so, and in January filed for damages, including $US 150,000 and a share of the game's profits. They claim 3D Realms have pinched not just the name but the premise and concept art as well, stating that their concept and the in-development shooter are "virtually identical in substance".
3D Realms Sued Over Earth No More [Next-Gen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles