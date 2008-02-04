4 Colour Rebellion Ripped Off

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The kids at 4CR do some good, good work! Unlike us, who are paid in gold, jewels and exotic spices, they bust a gut for the Nintendo fanboys of the world for nothing. So we're a little sad to hear that 4CR's Mitch, who put together the awesome Nintendo Valentines Day cards we posted a few days ago, has had one of his earlier cards ripped off. All Saints, a "trendy" British fashion chain (and a big one at that), have nicked Mitch's "You Complete Me" Tetris design, put it on a shirt and are selling said shirts for a whopping £40. Or, you know. EIGHTY BUCKS. Why eighty? It's not like they had designers to pay.
Zounds! We've Been Plagiarised! [4CR]

