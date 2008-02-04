4 Colour Rebellion Ripped Off

The kids at 4CR do some good, good work! Unlike us, who are paid in gold, jewels and exotic spices, they bust a gut for the Nintendo fanboys of the world for nothing. So we're a little sad to hear that 4CR's Mitch, who put together the awesome Nintendo Valentines Day cards we posted a few days ago, has had one of his earlier cards ripped off. All Saints, a "trendy" British fashion chain (and a big one at that), have nicked Mitch's "You Complete Me" Tetris design, put it on a shirt and are selling said shirts for a whopping £40. Or, you know. EIGHTY BUCKS. Why eighty? It's not like they had designers to pay.

Zounds! We've Been Plagiarised! [4CR]