500,000 Copies Of Brawl Sell In One Day

ash2brawl.jpgWow, we guess all of those Dojo Dumps weren't for nothing. As expected, people really are buying Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Other than that one copy that went to Ash, 499,999 discs have sold in Japan. That's roughly 80% of the total stock on store shelves. We're guessing that means SSBB will be sold out everywhere in Japan by the weekend, if not already.

Meanwhile, Wii Family Ski sold a modest 10,000 copies.

First-day sales [NeoGAF via GoNintendo]

