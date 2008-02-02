500,000 Copies Of Brawl Sell In One Day

Wow, we guess all of those Dojo Dumps weren't for nothing. As expected, people really are buying Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Other than that one copy that went to Ash, 499,999 discs have sold in Japan. That's roughly 80% of the total stock on store shelves. We're guessing that means SSBB will be sold out everywhere in Japan by the weekend, if not already.
Meanwhile, Wii Family Ski sold a modest 10,000 copies.
First-day sales [NeoGAF via GoNintendo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink