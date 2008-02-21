80GB PS3 Missing From Sony's Online Store

Don't think of this as hard evidence of the impending demise of the 80GB PS3. Just think of it as...a rather strong suggestion. Sony's online store, Sony Style, is more than happy to ship you a 40GB PlayStation 3, but an 80GB model? Nunh unh. No longer in stock. No longer even appearing on the page telling you it's out of stock, it's just...not there. With Sony's GDC address tomorrow, whatever, oh, could this mean?

