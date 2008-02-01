90% Of United States Is Pirating DS Games?

John Hillier is the manager of the UK-based The Entertainment & Leisure Software Publishers Association's Intellectual Property Crime unit. And he just made one hell of a claim about the American piracy market for the Nintendo DS.

In America it's thought 90 percent of Nintendo DS users are playing pirated games because of R4s...takings from Nintendo DS games in the US are lower than any other console...

Seriously? Is this guy for real? Because we can't believe that 90% of DS owners have even heard of the R4.

Chips are down for Super Mario [TheSundayPost via CVG]