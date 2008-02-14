DARK SECTOR - I played Dark Sector at TGS. Thought it sucked. Anyway, word's come through that the game's been refused classification in Australia, mostly because it's a "violent and sometimes gruesome game with a sinister storyline and ominous outcome. The violence and aggression inflicted upon the protagonist is of a high level, naturalistic and not stylised at all". It's expected the game will be edited and resubmmitted for classification at a later date. While the loss of Dark Sector itself isn't going to cause too many sleepless nights, it is troubling that the OFLC have found it unacceptable, since while violent, it wasn't particularly more violent than something like, say, Gears of War.