DARK SECTOR - I played Dark Sector at TGS. Thought it sucked. Anyway, word's come through that the game's been refused classification in Australia, mostly because it's a "violent and sometimes gruesome game with a sinister storyline and ominous outcome. The violence and aggression inflicted upon the protagonist is of a high level, naturalistic and not stylised at all". It's expected the game will be edited and resubmmitted for classification at a later date. While the loss of Dark Sector itself isn't going to cause too many sleepless nights, it is troubling that the OFLC have found it unacceptable, since while violent, it wasn't particularly more violent than something like, say, Gears of War.
Comments
To really do anything about it you'd have to move to South Australia and get elected into the spot of the guy that has been holding back an R game rating for years now (to change Australian ratings requires a motion and unanimous vote by all states to pass it, SA dude hates games/ thinks there are only for kids unfortunately)
Was just googling for more information about the Oz ratings problem and saw this kotaku article from last July
http://kotaku.com/gaming/we.re-grown_ups/australia-to-make-changes-to-game-ratings-283701.php
was there ever any follow up news about this?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
What can we do? I'm posing this seriously, there's gotta be a fair few of us out there sick of having adult decisions made for us by the nanny state, but what can we do about this? I've written to numerous politicians in various parties asking they take a proper look at the situation, and not simply respond with "think of the children" (but that's always the argument used by the ones that choose to respond). Petitions? Protests? I'll try anything, I've had enough. Time for common sense to prevail for a change.