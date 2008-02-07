LOST ODYSSEY - My copy of Lost Odyssey arrived today, so expect impressions in a few days. What I can say now though is that after playing it for a couple of hours today, the technical glitches that marred the game's Japanese release have all been sorted out. Oh, except for the "animation system that looks like it was ported straight from a PS2 engine". That's still there.
