ON LOST ODYSSEY LOAD TIMES - I've been reading various stories and posts around the internets over the past few days concerning Lost Odyssey's battle load times, and how some press outlets have reported regular load times of 30-60 seconds (which has obviously affected their reviews). Well, if this is putting you off, I can tell you the discs I received about a week and a half ago were final, retail discs, not "review code" for a debug unit, and the average load time for a battle is between 12-16 seconds. Which is totally bearable.
I get between 5 and 15 seconds for the battle loads and the 30 to 60 seconds for the scene loads.