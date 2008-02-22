A Bathing Ape Comes To DS

Japanese clothing label A Bathing Ape (aka Bape) is the latest to lend its signature brand to the Nintendo DS, with new white and gold portables hitting in April. Nintendo's Mario and Bape's Baby Milo will adorn the packaging and the top half of the DS, the latter of which mimics the familiar Louis Vuitton pattern that has adorned overpriced baggage for decades.

Like many things Bape, we suspect that these DS Lites will be in short supply and go for a mint when they're out of stock.

Bape x Nintendo DS Lite [High Snobiety]