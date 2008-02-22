The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

A Bathing Ape Comes To DS

Japanese clothing label A Bathing Ape (aka Bape) is the latest to lend its signature brand to the Nintendo DS, with new white and gold portables hitting in April. Nintendo's Mario and Bape's Baby Milo will adorn the packaging and the top half of the DS, the latter of which mimics the familiar Louis Vuitton pattern that has adorned overpriced baggage for decades.

Like many things Bape, we suspect that these DS Lites will be in short supply and go for a mint when they're out of stock.

Bape x Nintendo DS Lite [High Snobiety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles