The official Capcom blog pointed out earlier today that those earlier posted Famitsu pics of Street Fighter IV, well, they don't quite do the game justice. Nor does a Babelfish translation on details relevant to new fighter Abel. If you want a proper look at the new mixed martial arts star, check out the gallery below. The better news from the Capcom USA folks is that they'll be translating entries from the official Street Fighter IV development blog, currently only in Japanese. Check 'em out.
A Better Look At Street Fighter IV's Newest, Abel
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink