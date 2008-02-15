A Better Look At Street Fighter IV's Newest, Abel

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The official Capcom blog pointed out earlier today that those earlier posted Famitsu pics of Street Fighter IV, well, they don't quite do the game justice. Nor does a Babelfish translation on details relevant to new fighter Abel. If you want a proper look at the new mixed martial arts star, check out the gallery below. The better news from the Capcom USA folks is that they'll be translating entries from the official Street Fighter IV development blog, currently only in Japanese. Check 'em out.

