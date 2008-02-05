A Duo Of Twisted Metal Head On: Extra Twisted Edition Clips

While we weren't so excited about Twisted Metal Head On: Extra Twisted (Extra Long Name) Edition for PS2 when it was announced—despite our love for the series, we'd played the game once before—we can't help but to get a little excited when watching clips of the new version in motion. They makes us wonder why we ever put down the PSP version in the first place, a game that was closer to the heart of the fanboy-acclaimed Twisted Metal 2 than any other in the franchise. Enjoy this look at Moscow and a peak at Egypt after the jump.

Protip: never play as Twister. Her secret weapon is a bomb that detonates whenever you run in to anything, destroying the vehicle.