A Duo Of Twisted Metal Head On: Extra Twisted Edition Clips

While we weren't so excited about Twisted Metal Head On: Extra Twisted (Extra Long Name) Edition for PS2 when it was announced—despite our love for the series, we'd played the game once before—we can't help but to get a little excited when watching clips of the new version in motion. They makes us wonder why we ever put down the PSP version in the first place, a game that was closer to the heart of the fanboy-acclaimed Twisted Metal 2 than any other in the franchise. Enjoy this look at Moscow and a peak at Egypt after the jump.
Protip: never play as Twister. Her secret weapon is a bomb that detonates whenever you run in to anything, destroying the vehicle.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink