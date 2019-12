A BBC blogger got some hands on with the upcoming PlayTV. PlayTV is a jazzed up cable box for the PS3. The menus look pretty swank. The neat part? You can set something to record and switch off your console; It will then switch back on to record the show and shut itself off. Also, it supports subtitles and can live stream broadcasts onto the PSP. Slick!

PlayTV in Action [Three Speech via Gay Gamer]