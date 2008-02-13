A Look At Ubisoft's Oz Release Schedule

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

ubisoft_left.jpgRelease schedules. I love them.

I'm not sure if it's the differently-coloured Excel spreadsheet boxes or the rows and rows of "TBC", "TBD", "IDK" and "WTF", but there's something mystically magical about dates, prices and titles that makes my heart pound and my skin flush bright red.

Well, it's either that or the 1000mg of caffeine coursing through my veins.

If you're still reading at this point, bravo! I highly recommend hitting the jump as we uncover the gooey goodness of Ubisoft's latest schedule. Assassin's Creed, Haze and more to follow.First up - Dark Messiah of Might & Magic: Elements will be out on February 14 for Xbox 360. It will retail for a wallet-pounding $109.95, so it might be an idea to read the reviews before shelling out the dosh for this one.

Next is Lost: The Video Game, which will hit the 360, PS3 and PC on the 28th. Thing is, all three versions will retail for $79.95 - not a good sign. This sort of pricing screams "Budget!" and despite coming out of Ubisoft's gifted Montreal studio, the future for this bad boy is looking bleaker than the back of my pants after a marathon session of J-Horror.

Closely on the heels of this TV series-turned-video game is Rainbow Six Vegas 2. According to the release, it could well be with us on March 20. It'll be out simultaneously on 360, PS3 and PC, retailing for $99.95, $109.95 and $89.95 respectively. Can someone explain to me the $10 price difference between Sony and Microsoft? Honestly, it's just getting silly now.

Assassin's Creed for PC and DS will hit in March as well, though there's no specific date. Ubisoft has dubbed the former as a "Director's Cut", so if you can ignore the blinding system requirements, it may be worthy of a look-see even if you already own the 360 and PS3 editions.

The final entry of note is Haze, the perpetually delayed PS3 FPS from Free Radical. The only date Ubisoft is brave enough to provide is "May 08". Hey, look on the bright side - at least it's this year!

And that's all from the French gaming machine. Until next month!

Comments

  • zoolanderinsydney Guest

    Good thing I can safely check out LOST after my friend, who soaks up everything LOST, picks it up for himself on release.

    Its times like these we all need friends who don't read up much on games, to take that bullet for us and let us play risk free.

  • h2ogatesy @H2oGatesy

    FYI Dark Messiah of Might & Magic: Elements is really bad IMO, but thats just me.

  • Brent Guest

    Its time like these I am thankfull for imports!

  • Mornelithe Guest

    Haze perpetually delayed? It was scheduled for November 2007, and it's only February of 2008. Don't you think you might be over-exaggerating just a tad?

    For real info on Haze, please refer to www.hazegame.com, Ubisoft and FRD's site...

    Thanks,

    Morne

