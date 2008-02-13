Capcom dropped us a line late yesterday to let us know that the Xbox Live demo of Devil May Cry 4 reached one million downloads back on the 9th of February. This means that the demo averaged 25,000 downloads a day since its release on January 24th, making it one of the fastest downloads to reach the million mark in Xbox Live history, as well as the first demo released this year to reach such a lofty number. Now to see how many of those demo downloading peoples actually went out to the store and picked up the game. Me? I rented, skeptical that the game was simply more of the same. Enjoying it so far, but not quite "buy" enjoying it.
A Million Downloads For DMC 4 Demo
