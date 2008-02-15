A New Snake For A New N-Gage



Nokia's revamped N-Gage, now a multi-handset platform rather than standalone hardware, is trying to learn from its predecessor's mistakes. Ditching the rubbish hardware was a good first step. Harking back to Nokia's one shining triumph in the gaming world - Snake - might be another. This is Snake for the N-Gage, which is nothing like your granddaddy's Snake. It's got online leaderboards, a snazzy new colour scheme and reacts to the background music (though, criminally, not your own mp3s). Definitely looks like an improvement, but then...what was wrong with the old Snake?

[via Pocket Gamer]