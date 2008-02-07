A PAL Resident's Guide To Importing Rock Band

The PAL Rock Band delay is torture. How the hell are we meant to deal with waiting until at least May, and potentially September, just to play one of the biggest games of 2007? Well, there are two ways. One is to fall to floor, curl into a fetal position and sob mercilessly for 3-7 months. That one's none too practical. The other option is to test the import waters and get your hands on the game nice and early.