A Trip To Lucas Arts Studios

At last week's GDC I had the opportunity to go out to Lucas Arts studios to check out a few of their upcoming games including Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, LEGO Indiana Jones and their new IP Fracture. Lucas arts is somewhere I've been wanting to see for quite some time and luckily I was able to snap of a few pics before they hustled us into the theater to watch the demos. I didn't get as many as I would like, but I at least got the Star Wars items that were placed around the bookshelf lined lobby. There were large, luridly colored old horror movie posters and a large statue dedicated to the creator of King Kong, Willis O'Brien. These, unfortunately, I didn't have time to take any photos of as our time in the reception lobby was rather brief, but I did manage to get a great shot of the Yoda fountain out front (above) and the actual costumes for Darth Vader and Boba Fett, which you can see after the jump. If I ever get the chance to get out there again, I'll be sure to hide in the bathroom so I can sneak out and document the whole place before I get dragged away kicking and screaming by the Imperial Guards.
